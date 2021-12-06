Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 24,327.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $323.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $209.11 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

