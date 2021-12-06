Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $222.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $198.00 to $222.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MAA. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.87.

Shares of MAA stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $119.21 and a 1-year high of $211.96.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

