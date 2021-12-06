Millennium Management LLC Buys 75,824 Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,824 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $1,211,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at $952,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 242.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 240,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 170,535 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 116.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 157,693 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

BKCC opened at $4.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $312.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.77. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 144.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

