Millennium Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,271 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

In other Oppenheimer news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $261,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OPY stock opened at $47.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $596.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $55.75.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $315.34 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 12.26%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.52%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.