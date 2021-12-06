Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 542,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of FSM stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSM shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.45.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.