Millennium Management LLC Purchases 225,983 Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,983 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.46% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 177,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $664,018.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 193,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $792,952.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $3.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

