Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of First Western Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 38.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Western Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 69.1% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 42,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 303.7% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 167,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Mark L. Smith sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $101,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Zimlich sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $102,035.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,097 shares of company stock worth $204,397 in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MYFW. TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $29.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.73. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.