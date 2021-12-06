Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 26,000 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.07% of First American Financial worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in First American Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in First American Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

FAF opened at $74.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $78.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average is $68.50.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

