Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,048 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAGP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Plains GP by 79.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PAGP. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

