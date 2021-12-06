Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $40.18 Million Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group accounts for about 1.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $40,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

RE opened at $262.47 on Monday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $209.63 and a fifty-two week high of $289.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.39 and a 200-day moving average of $260.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

RE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

