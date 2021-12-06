Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.74% of Portland General Electric worth $31,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,103,000 after purchasing an additional 199,142 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,689,000 after purchasing an additional 541,881 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,166,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,834,000 after purchasing an additional 55,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,501,000 after purchasing an additional 91,541 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,743,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of POR opened at $50.48 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $40.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on POR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.