Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,646 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $19,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,989,000 after buying an additional 5,768,683 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,269 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,119,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,649,000 after purchasing an additional 312,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,613,000. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMP opened at $45.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

