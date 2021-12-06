Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $61.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

