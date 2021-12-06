Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 1,378 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Whirlpool comprises approximately 2.1% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.41% of Whirlpool worth $51,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.2% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 5.3% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Whirlpool by 4.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $223.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.72.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

