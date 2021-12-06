Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 405,417 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,344,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 405,417 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 2.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $63,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

