MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock Holdings Increased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 144.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,937 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of MDXG opened at $6.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $763.70 million, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

