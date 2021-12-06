Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.22.

MCW stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.74. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 82.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

