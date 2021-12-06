Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Mizuho currently has a $154.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist raised their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.53.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD opened at $114.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.00. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $70.19 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $2,446,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Holzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,722 shares of company stock worth $13,769,319 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.