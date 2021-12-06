Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MONRY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Moncler stock opened at $72.57 on Monday. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.46.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

