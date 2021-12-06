Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MONRY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Moncler stock opened at $72.57 on Monday. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.46.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

