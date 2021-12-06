Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28,702.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $4.42 million and $28,702.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.19 or 0.00404053 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

