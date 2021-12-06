Morgan Stanley Acquires 11,907 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of CorVel worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 38.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after buying an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 15.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.60, for a total value of $97,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,811 shares of company stock worth $6,977,839. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $190.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 0.85. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $91.97 and a 12 month high of $200.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.60.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.74 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

