Morgan Stanley Acquires 177,072 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of SunCoke Energy worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 135,953 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 25.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $6.30 on Monday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.25.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

