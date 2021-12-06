Morgan Stanley Acquires 489,861 Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 219.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.72% of Casper Sleep worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CSPR opened at $6.53 on Monday. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $270.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.15 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

