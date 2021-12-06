Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,783 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of ADTRAN worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth $14,800,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,663,000 after buying an additional 177,146 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth $3,304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,301,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,168,000 after buying an additional 143,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth $2,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

In other news, Director Balan Nair purchased 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADTN stock opened at $20.09 on Monday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $977.98 million, a P/E ratio of 502.25 and a beta of 1.32.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.