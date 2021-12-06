Morgan Stanley Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $86.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.28.

MRVL stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of -157.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $88.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $7,473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

