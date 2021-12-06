Morgan Stanley Has $5.56 Million Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,157 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Green Brick Partners worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 84.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $27.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.43. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

