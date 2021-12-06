Morgan Stanley Increases CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $66.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

CF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.46.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $59.12. 13,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,560. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average is $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,883,000 after acquiring an additional 571,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,478,000 after purchasing an additional 374,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,895,000 after purchasing an additional 510,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 215,396 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

