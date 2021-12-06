Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,488,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.18.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

