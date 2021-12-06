Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has $115.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MS. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.79.

Shares of MS opened at $98.21 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

