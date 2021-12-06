Morgan Stanley Raises Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $72.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.79. 163,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,284,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.43.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.