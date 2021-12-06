Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Evotec (ETR:EVT)

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been assigned a €53.00 ($59.55) price target by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Evotec in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on Evotec in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Evotec in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of ETR EVT traded down €0.86 ($0.97) during trading on Monday, reaching €40.09 ($45.04). The stock had a trading volume of 349,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Evotec has a one year low of €25.82 ($29.01) and a one year high of €45.83 ($51.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion and a PE ratio of 26.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.61.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

