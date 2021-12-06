Morgan Stanley Sells 600,042 Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 722,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 600,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.