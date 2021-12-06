Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s previous close.

MOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 56,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,397. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,206,465,000 after buying an additional 766,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,528,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,312,000 after buying an additional 561,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,394,000 after buying an additional 8,664,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,321,000 after buying an additional 308,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Mosaic by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.