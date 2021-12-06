Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $597.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will announce sales of $597.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $566.00 million and the highest is $638.20 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $330.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on MUR. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 151.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 606,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after buying an additional 364,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 239,613 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 20.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 54.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 226,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 63.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

MUR stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.59%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

