My DeFi Pet Trading 36.8% Lower This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00002773 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $9.71 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.06 or 0.08477859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00058989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,933.45 or 1.00046519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00076619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002592 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

