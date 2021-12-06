Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Daniel John Blondal Acquires 7,500 Shares

Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Daniel John Blondal purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.22 per share, with a total value of C$24,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,402,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,516,050.

Shares of CVE NNO traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.88. The company had a trading volume of 166,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 23.85 and a quick ratio of 23.54. Nano One Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.22 and a twelve month high of C$6.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$464.73 million and a PE ratio of -43.96.

Nano One Materials Company Profile

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

