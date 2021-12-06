National Bank Financial Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$2.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$0.25.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.62.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of TREVF opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $102.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 14.10%.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.