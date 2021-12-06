National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Desjardins currently has C$104.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$108.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NA. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$101.21.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$96.11 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$70.81 and a 12-month high of C$106.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$101.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Laurent Ferreira purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$96.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$384,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at C$4,850,697.60.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

