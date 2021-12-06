National Bankshares Boosts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$106.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$93.00 to C$106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TD. Barclays reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$89.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$97.82.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD opened at C$95.59 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$70.25 and a 52-week high of C$96.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$86.78. The firm has a market cap of C$173.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.93%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.