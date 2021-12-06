Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Position Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 974.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 796,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 722,416 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

NGVC opened at $13.12 on Monday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $296.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

