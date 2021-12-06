NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Receives GBX 342.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 342.20 ($4.54).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.44) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.81) price target on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 340 ($4.51) to GBX 310 ($4.11) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.81) price target on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, insider Tim Kowalski sold 33,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.49), for a total value of £87,129.27 ($115,540.74).

Shares of LON:NCC traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 230.50 ($3.06). The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The company has a market cap of £713.96 million and a P/E ratio of 65.14. NCC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 215 ($2.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 348 ($4.61). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 252.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 286.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.33%.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

