Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0210 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $608.16 million and $32.02 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,314.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.63 or 0.08371445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.00303668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $438.56 or 0.00907722 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00075960 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.08 or 0.00397561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.28 or 0.00242740 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,715,553,505 coins and its circulating supply is 28,899,575,391 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

