New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $996,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AES were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,648,000 after purchasing an additional 279,491 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,184,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,953,000 after purchasing an additional 264,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $23.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.