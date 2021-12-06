New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $111.14 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.57.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

