New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

