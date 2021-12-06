New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 198.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 35,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.96.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,950. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $59.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.