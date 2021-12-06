New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

SJM opened at $128.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

