New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $198 million-$202 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.21 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.540 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $103.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.38. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $450,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $2,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Relic stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,245 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

