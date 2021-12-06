Newscrypto Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.15 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001103 BTC on major exchanges. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $80.16 million and $5.15 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00054539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.19 or 0.08312592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,379.90 or 1.00135235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00076019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

