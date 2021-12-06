NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.64

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXE shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.06.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 272,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,322 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,805,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

